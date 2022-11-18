Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 18

Next up is game five of the 2022 ToC finals. The tournament will end today if either Amy or Andrew win.

Sam, a associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, will need three straight wins to take the title and was caught in a flood in Venice;

Andrew, a software developer with two wins in the finals, wants to try cuisine in Koreatown with Margaret Shelton; and

Amy, a writer who tied it up with Andrew yesterday, is showing her tattoo of Ozma of Oz.

Jeopardy!

U.S. CITIES // FURNITURE // 5-SYLLABLE WORDS // TV DRAMAS BY EPISODE TITLES // THE “ANTI” CATEGORY // THE NEANDERTHALS

DD1 – $600 – FURNITURE – The name of this piece of furniture comes from the French for “to put to bed” (Amy lost $1,000 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Amy $2,400, Andrew $1,200, Sam $-$200.

Scores going into DJ: Amy $6,600, Andrew $2,200, Sam $1,600.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORIC CASTLES // BAND AD // PAINT SAMPLES // AMERICAN WOMEN // 20th CENTURY FICTION // BEFORE, DURING & AFTER

DD2 – $1,600 – 20th CENTURY FICTION – This book with a facial feature in its title was Toni Morrison’s debut novel (Andrew doubled to $10,000 vs. $8,600 for Amy.)

DD3 – $1,200 – PAINT SAMPLES – Don’t try to pet this cat in a tricky canvas by Louis-Leopold Boilly, who invented this French term (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Andrew considered his wager for a bit, then lost $10,000 on a true DD.)

Andrew took first place away from Amy on DD2, found DD3 on the next clue but missed and dropped to $0. Amy was then able to hold the lead into FJ at $15,800 vs. $11,200 for Sam and $6,800 for Andrew.

Final Jeopardy!

ENGLISH CITIES – William the Conqueror’s son built a fortress on a key Northern river in 1080, giving this city its name

Amy and Sam were correct FJ. The wagering followed a similar pattern to the previous game, with Sam betting it all, while Amy made a small wager of just $1,800, so Sam picked up his first win of the finals at $22,400.

The format of the finals may have contributed to the size of Amy’s FJ wager, as she locked out Andrew, who also had recorded two wins. Therefore, if Sam missed, Amy would win the tournament, and if Sam was correct and bet enough to win the game, Amy remains in position to take the title with one more victory. So Amy’s move here is not as unusual as it would be in a stand-alone contest.

Final scores: Amy $17,600, Andrew $100, Sam $22,400.

Tournament game scores: Amy 2, Andrew 2, Sam 1.

Odds and Ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed four-out-of-five in FURNITURE, including being unable to identify a photo of a roll top desk, or that a “shelving unit that’s handy in the kitchen is called this kitchen personage’s rack” is named for a baker.

This day in Sam’s Town: Sam again barked the order about the last clue of round one to “Bring it on!”, but for the ending selection of DJ, he offered a more polite “May I please have the final clue?”

Ken’s Korner: After the players were stumped by a clue about titles of “Felicity” episodes, Ken said, “How soon we forget”. I enjoy the implication that in the recent past, “Felicity” episode titles were common knowledge.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is couch? DD2 – What is “The Bluest Eye”? DD3 – What is trompe-l’œil? FJ – What is Newcastle?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...