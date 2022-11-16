The Book Nook Has Dinner With the Deceased (11/16)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This week’s prompt: What dead author(s) would you like to have dinner with, and why them? Because we can arguably fill an enormous dinner table with author’s we’d like to spend an evening with, I’m splitting them up between those who are dead and who are alive (in the hope that no beloved author croaks in the meantime). The “alive” party will be dealt with in the near future.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

