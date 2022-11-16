Sports Corner Ignites the Hot Stove

Baseball season is over. Hot Stove League season begins. With a few big names and lots of good players on the market. Including the likely AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner. Will the deck be shuffled enough to change the standings, or will young teams not affected by free agency still rule the day? Only time and Rob Manfred will tell.

Elsewhere…

Can the NBA go a week without a new scandal?

Is any NFL team going to emerge as the true favorite? Or it is a scrum?

Are the Devils really that good?

Will we end up with only Big Ten and SEC teams in the BCS playoffs?

And will Fox say one word about the many issues with a World Cup being played in Qatar

As ever, all sports subjects welcome.

