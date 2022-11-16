30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 16: The Symbiotes

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with a focus on the cast of characters that have grown up around Spider-Man over the years in regard to the symbiotes. This concept has grown quite a lot since it was first introduced back in Secret Wars in the 80s. What’s your best and worst of this?

Bonus question: If you could eliminate one symbiote character, which one would it be?

Extra bonus question: If you could eliminate the symbiote concept from the comics so that it never happened, would you?

