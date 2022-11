Again I didn’t have time to dredge up a racist clown to write about, so let’s settle for a discussion topic (suggested as I recall by uh, clem in last night’s Politics Thread).

Optional topic: How is history taught in schools? How should history be taught in schools? Obviously a fraught conversation, but we have a number of teachers posting here and I’d be interested in hearing thoughts.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...