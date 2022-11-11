The Friday Politics Thread For The Masses

Hello and Welcome back to Fridays! The Midterms Happened and it looks like we kicked ass!

Today’s Trans Artist is Brigette Bond! A dancer and singer in Jazz and Ska clubs all around the world she was the inspiration for the famous Beat Girl i image! She’s lead an interesting life bumping into many famous people and dunking on Billy Graham to his face! Sadly she’s kind of a mysterious figure and not a whole lot is known about her. This video is super interesting and very fun and everyone should check it out!

That’s all she wrote for today! Remember to follow all the rules, Hog Up On Poggles, Support Our Local Clamfighter, and Be Excellent To Each Other

