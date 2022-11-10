Werewolf 196: Gods and Monst3rs, Sign-Ups

Walla Walla Elks Lodge Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary!
May 29th, 1978
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks opened lodge #287 on Rose Street a decade ago this week. The Elks have since solidified themselves as a pillar of the Walla Walla community.
The fraternal order will be celebrating this milestone with a private gathering of Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.) members this Friday evening. Then on Saturday morning, the Elks will open their doors for a free pancake breakfast, open to everyone!
Factions
Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.): The T.O.W.W.N. faction wants to maintain the status quo, with gods and monsters living alongside mortals.
Secret Cabal for Undoing Mortality (S.C.U.M.): The S.C.U.M. faction believes the creation of mortals was a grave error, and seek to eradicate humanity from all realms of existence.
Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal: Serial Killer.
Roles
Players will draft their roles from the following list. See the comments below for details on how the role draft will work.
Aslan or Wisp
Black Phillip or Squonk
Dionysus or Cookie Monster
Janus or Illithid
Lord Frith or Black Rabbit of Inlé
Nekomata or Wild Thing
Nyarlathotep or Mogwai
Osiris or The Invisible Man
Proteus or Pukwudgie
Quetzalcoatl or Gena Crocodile
Tiamat or Psycho Weasel
Vidar or Chupacabra
The Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal (Serial Killer, can’t be chosen)
Players
- MSD
- Marlowe
- Jake
- Side Character
- Pablo Pizazzo
- Nate
- Josephus
- Kate the Great
- Beinggreen
- Raven
- Lamb Dance
- Wasp
- Queequeg
- April
BACKUPS
x