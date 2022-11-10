Werewolf 196: Gods and Monst3rs, Sign-Ups

Walla Walla Elks Lodge Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary!

May 29th, 1978

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks opened lodge #287 on Rose Street a decade ago this week. The Elks have since solidified themselves as a pillar of the Walla Walla community.

The fraternal order will be celebrating this milestone with a private gathering of Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.) members this Friday evening. Then on Saturday morning, the Elks will open their doors for a free pancake breakfast, open to everyone!

Factions

Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.): The T.O.W.W.N. faction wants to maintain the status quo, with gods and monsters living alongside mortals.

Secret Cabal for Undoing Mortality (S.C.U.M.): The S.C.U.M. faction believes the creation of mortals was a grave error, and seek to eradicate humanity from all realms of existence.

Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal: Serial Killer.

Roles

Players will draft their roles from the following list. See the comments below for details on how the role draft will work.

Aslan or Wisp

Black Phillip or Squonk

Dionysus or Cookie Monster

Janus or Illithid

Lord Frith or Black Rabbit of Inlé

Nekomata or Wild Thing

Nyarlathotep or Mogwai

Osiris or The Invisible Man

Proteus or Pukwudgie

Quetzalcoatl or Gena Crocodile

Tiamat or Psycho Weasel

Vidar or Chupacabra

The Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal (Serial Killer, can’t be chosen)

Players

MSD Marlowe Jake Side Character Pablo Pizazzo Nate Josephus Kate the Great Beinggreen Raven Lamb Dance Wasp Queequeg April

BACKUPS

x

