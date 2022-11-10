Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 10

Please welcome the players for the second semifinal match in the 2022 ToC:

Sam, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, looks like Steve Martin, “the most handsome man in the world”;

John, a software team lead, told podcasters that he in fact did not miss a baseball clue; and

Matt, a postdoctoral researcher, fixed his car air conditioner and hired an accountant.

Jeopardy!

ALL OVER THE MAP // ORGANIZATIONS // NUTRITION // 21st CENTURY BESTSELLERS // CELEBS // DROP THE MIC

DD1 – $1,000 – ORGANIZATIONS – Once nearly wiped out for its feathers, the great egret is the logo of this organization (Sam doubled up to $3,200.)

Scores at first break: Matt $2,400, John $3,000, Sam $3,400

Scores going into DJ: Matt $4,000, John $4,200, Sam $4,600

Double Jeopardy!

THE LORE OF THE LAND // SCIENTIFIC TRIOS // THE ROCK BASSIST’S GROUP // WE SPY // WITH OUR LITTLE “I” // SOMETHING THAT IS…

DD2 – $1,600 – THE LORE OF THE LAND – The feathers of this creature of Russian legend that lent its name to a ballet were said to provide beauty & protection upon the earth (On the first clue of DJ, Matt doubled up to $8,000.)

DD3 – $800 – SCIENTIFIC TRIOS – Of the 3 main sections of an insect’s body, this one is from the Latin for “breastplate” (Sam added $6,000 to his score of $8,600 vs. $8,000 for Matt.)

In an extremely well-matched contest, Sam finding DD3 and getting it right is what made the difference in him having the lead going into FJ at $23,000 vs. $16,800 for Matt and $12,600 for John.

Final Jeopardy!

GEOGRAPHIC PAIRS – By ferry, the distance between these 2 paired Mediterranean islands is about 40 miles from Alcudia to Ciutadella

Everyone was correct on FJ. Sam added $10,601 to advance with $33,601.

Final scores: Matt $16,800, John $24,000, Sam $33,601

Odds and Ends

FJ wagering strategy: Matt bet $0, presumably expecting John to make a tiny wager in an attempt to win on a possible Triple Stumper. If John had done that, Matt could have won if Sam missed without needing to be correct himself. However, John bet $11,000, so as it played out Matt needed both opponents to miss in order to win.

This day in Mattsylvania: Upon having to choose on a board with nothing but remaining clues about celebrities, Matt asked, “Are we done?”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Audubon Society? DD2 – What is firebird? DD3 – What is thorax? FJ – What are Majorca and Minorca?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...