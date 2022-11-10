The Weekly Music Thread Goes Channel Surfing

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.
This week’s discussion prompt was suggested by The Avocado’s very own KingKat:
What are some of your favorite music-related YouTube channels?
YouTube user Vibracobra23 has a channel that features over 600 uploads of complete Peel sessions from BBC radio. Uploaded over the past eight years, there is a treasure trove of great music spanning from the mid-seventies through to the early aughties to explore and enjoy. Many well-known artists, a fair share of lesser-known ones, and a few you may never have even heard of.
As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!