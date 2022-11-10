The Weekly Music Thread Goes Channel Surfing

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was suggested by The Avocado’s very own KingKat:

What are some of your favorite music-related YouTube channels?

YouTube user Vibracobra23 has a channel that features over 600 uploads of complete Peel sessions from BBC radio. Uploaded over the past eight years, there is a treasure trove of great music spanning from the mid-seventies through to the early aughties to explore and enjoy. Many well-known artists, a fair share of lesser-known ones, and a few you may never have even heard of.

For example, I’ll cop to never having heard of Christians in Search of Filth before. Not surprising though, as apparently they never had any official releases – including this session, which was broadcast only twice and never issued commercially. And if you’ve never heard them before, I implore you to check out this video – while the music does seem to be in the general wheelhouse of things that John Peel played on his shows, it is almost certainly not what one might expect a band with that name to sound like.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

