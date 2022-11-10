30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 10: The Green Goblin

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with the focus on The Green Goblin. The character has a long and varied history with a lot of different interpretations over the years. Which has been your favorite and least favorite use of the character in comics, animation, and film?

Bonus question: Should the character be retired for some time in any of the mediums?

