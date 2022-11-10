Best Female+ Voice in Music: Round of 16!

Well there were some unexpected results last time, including Patsy Cline (26th seed) knocking out 7th seed Debbie Harry. In other news, both Björk (53) and Judy Garland (30) beat out people much higher up on the ranks (Kate Pierson (21) and Mariah Carey (3rd!) respectively) for the second round in a row. Perhaps they were underseeded?

Biggest win was Aretha over Adele, 53-7. Closest match was Dusty Springfield, who won over Whitney Houston by a single vote, 29-28.

Voting in this round shall last until Saturday, 11/12/22, at 11:12:22, EST.

(Sorry for the delay on this round, WordPress didn’t like me yesterday)

