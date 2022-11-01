Tuesday’s Politics thread hits the post-Halloween candy sales

WE HAVE MADE IT TO NOVEMBER!!! WE ARE IN THE HOME STRETCH!!! Oh I can’t wait for the midterms to be done. Wreaking havoc with my anxiety. Make sure you have a plan to vote if you haven’t voted already! Check you registration by googling “Check voter registration (your state here)”

I have a lot (like more than usual a lot) going on right now. I’m having a hard time finding good news, and that’s all I want to share today. Let’s see if I can find three things.

Hey-ohhhhh, here’s one!

A thread with another day of encouraging news from the early vote.



Using TargetEarly (below), at this point in 2018 Rs had a 400k vote national lead. Today Dems have a 2.4m vote lead. That's almost 3m more votes.



That's good news. 1/https://t.co/EEUklA4zBG — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) October 31, 2022

This moment was great yesterday, even though we all know what’s going to happen:

Solicitor General Prelogar bravely but politely notes to the Justices gross underrepresentation of women among Supreme Court advocates – as illustrating continuing need for corrective action. Brava. — Andrew Weissmann 🌻 (@AWeissmann_) October 31, 2022

An Oath Keeper breaks his oath under oath:

NEW: An Oath Keeper who pleaded guilty to obstructing Congress on Jan. 6 broke down on the stand today as he testified against his former allies.



He described being radicalized by YouTube/Facebook content after Nov. 3.https://t.co/xuoWJg2ZC2 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 31, 2022

And I’d like to share a summation of why I’ll be staying on Twitter. Oink, oink, motherfucker.

Local news: a construction conglomerate bought a bunch of farmland and built houses on it. Then they put ONLY entrance across the property of the farmer next door. So the farmer built a pigpen on top of it. Now they're screwed.



Twitter is that housing complex.



Be the pigs. — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) October 29, 2022

There’s FOUR whole things up there, would you look at that! I’m traveling today, so no fighting or I will turn this car around. And please don’t buy that nasty, stinky gum when we make a pit stop. The flavor only lasts a few minutes and the car smells like artificial peaches for a week.

