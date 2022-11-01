Triviacados: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?

Quiz Type: Classic / Forced Order

Quiz Note: Not all bordering countries are listed in the hint column. Those that are not are listed in the extra column and will appear upon getting an answer correct. Each question has a unique solution.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

