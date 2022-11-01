Triviacados: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?
Quiz Type: Classic / Forced Order
Quiz Note: Not all bordering countries are listed in the hint column. Those that are not are listed in the extra column and will appear upon getting an answer correct. Each question has a unique solution.
Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature
If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.