30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 1: The Best Batman Comic Storyline

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up from Mr Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with the comic side of Batman, whose works and characters definitely make up a lot of what DC Comics has produced over the years, and we want to know your favorite and least favorite storylines?

Bonus question: What storyline did you think would fail but ended up being a lot more enjoyable than you expected?

