The Creative Endeavors Thread Is Housetrained

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

I’ve been learning how to draw cats recently (from pictures in the Dorling Kindersley Cat Breed Book). Cats seem to figure every now and then in my drawings, and they generally resemble misshapen horrors of various sorts. I like cats, so I wanted to change that.

Having recovered from Halloween yesterday (a characteristically half-assed effort on my part in costuming but pretty solid in hitting various events–my friends’ trick-or-treat hosting, one brewery, and one bar), I’m gonna be spending most of today working on administrative stuff–cleaning, varnishing, gessoing, and fixing the “painting” menu on my website, which has long been in some kind of formatting issue (and I still need to pick out a Giftmas present, which is certainly creative-adjacent for this neck of the woods). Rather happy about that, as it feels like I’ve let a lot of this stuff fall by the wayside over the past couple of months.

Header, of course, is the eponymous “Tyger” from William Blake’s classic 1794 poem–like all of his poems, originally released in engravings he did himself. Blake didn’t see a real division between the media of poetry and visual art and, though I’m definitely not the same way (and alternately inspired, mystified, and baffled by his work to begin with), his approach to work and life has become a real inspiration the more I learn about him. Read much of Kathleen Raine’s classic 1970 study on the bus last night and it was a great, if left-field, Halloween accompaniment.

How’s your work going?

