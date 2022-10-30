Tales From the Crypt Demon Knight Thread (10/30)

Halloween Hijinks concludes (for now) with tonight’s Night Thread dedicated to the 1995 horror classic Tales From the Crypt Demon Knight.

I re-watched this one last Friday night. It is currently streaming on Peacock. Billy Zane chews the scenery as the Collector, who is after an antique cross in the possession of a mystery man named Brayker (William Sadler) These men lead an all star cast including Thomas Haden Church, Jada Pinkett, CCH Pounder and that guy Dick Miller!

Let me be the first to wish everyone here a Happy Halloween and a reminder that Giftmas is right around the corner.

Something To Discuss – What is your favorite episode of Tales From the Crypt?

