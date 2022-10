With just a day to go, I should have gotten this out earlier. Busy week.

It was a pretty even win for both Psycho and Halloween, both receiving 18 votes against Jaws with 13 and The Twilight Zone with 11 votes.

We have half of the votes as in the beginning of this. Where did everyone go, or should I say, Who’s been killing off Avocadoans???

Time to vote for your Favorite between two of not just horror scores, but all time great Movie Scores. What’s it gonna be?

