Tonight Saturday Night Live is bringing us another double whammy with Jack Harloween! Will the spookiest surprise be a mediocre house/musical guest outing, or will this episode be a treat after all? Find out now!

And tonight SNL Vintage returns with an episode from the tail end of the Bush administration: S34 E6 – Jon Hamm; Coldplay

