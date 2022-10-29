Witch Trial Night Thread

The first recorded witch trial began on October 29, 1390 in Paris. Jeanne de Brigue was on trial. She was described as being of childbearing age. She was accused of helping people recover lost or stolen items, curing the sick, and making healthy people ill. Interestingly, one of the people she helped was a priest. She was sentenced to death, and was burned at the stake along with her friend and fellow “witch” Macette in August 1391.

