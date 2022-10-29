Svengoolie Discussion Thread 10/29/2022: Count Yorga, Vampire

I’m bummed I won’t be here tonight (college football rivalry game with friends beckons) because we have a new-to-Sven movie (or at least one he hasn’t shown since his website existed)! From the MeTV website…

“In this contemporary version of the Count Dracula tale, a sophisticated and clever vampire establishes a coven in Los Angeles and terrorizes the local teenagers.”

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE! Followed by Sventoonie’s Merry, Scary Halloween!

“Sventoonie is determined to give Halloween all the joy and traditions that Christmas has, including the cult classic ‘Santa Claus Conquers the Martians.” “

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...