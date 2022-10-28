Friday New Music 10/28

Hello! It’s Friday! I don’t think I really know anything! I see Angel Deradoorian there below but it’s just two Black Sabbath covers (I’m guessing) so that’s not it and that Superorganism is a remix album… so I’m gonna figure out who Babehoven and Girlpuppy are and probably catch up with the year a bit.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Allman Brothers Band – Syria Mosque: Pittsburgh, PA January 17, 1971

— Aoife Nessa – Protector

— Anja Lauvdal – From a Story Now Lost

— Ásgeir – Time On My Hands

— Babehoven – Light Moving Time

— The Backseat Lovers – Waiting To Spill

— The Beatles – Revolver (Special Edition)

— Benjamin Clementine – And I Have Been

— Blessed – Circuitous

— Bonnie Trash – Malocchio

— Brant Bjork (of Kyuss) – Bougainvillea Suite

— Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe)

— BSCBR (Angel Deradoorian, Nick Zinner, Mick Barr, Greg Fox, and Brad Truax) – Master of Rehearsal Vol 2 EP

— Cakes Da Killa – Svengali

— Charles Lloyd – Trios: Sacred Thread

— The Cribs – The Cribs – Vs. The Moths… College Sessions 2001

— The Damned – A Night of a Thousand Vampires

— Dan Mangan – Being Somewhere

— Dazy – OUTOFBODY

— Dead Cross (feat. Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo) – II

— Dear Nora – human futures

— Devin Townsend – Nightwork

— Discovery (Rostam and Wes Miles) – LP (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dorian Concept – What We Do For Others

— Dragonette – Twennies

— Drugdealer – Hiding in Plain Sight

— DVSN – Working On My Karma

— Elder Island – Additions Attachments EP

— Eliades Ochoa – Vamos A Bailar Un Son (Special Edition)

— Fantasy Camp – Casual Intimacy

— Fauness – The Golden Ass

— Fear Factory – Recoded

— Fit For a King – The Hell We Create

— Fred again… – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

— Garbage – Anthology

— girlpuppy – When I’m Alone

— Guided By Voices – Scalping the Guru

— Hammered Hulls – Careening

— Hermanos Gutiérrez – El Bueno Y El Malo

— The Hunna – The Hunna

— INXS – Shabooh Shoobah – Deluxe Edition

— JARV IS… (Jarvis Cocker) – This Is Going To Hurt Original Soundtrack

— John Lee Hooker – The Healer (Reissue)

— JOHNNYSWIM and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors – Goodbye Road: Volume Two

— Junior Boys – Waiting Game

— King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Changes

— Louis Armstrong – Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule

— Marlowe (L’Orange and Solemn Brigham) – Marlowe 3

— Mauskovic Dance Band – Bukaroo Bank

— Lee Fields – SENTIMENTAL FOOL

— Lomond Campbell – Under This Hunger Moon We Fell

— Martha – Please Don’t Take

Me Back

— Mr Twin Sister – Upright and Even EP

— Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores

— Neil Diamond – A Neil Diamond Christmas

— Old Sea Brigade – 5AM Paradise

— Palaye Royale – Fever Dream

— Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World

— Phoebe Go – Player EP

— Polyphia – Remember That You Will Die

— Rival Schools – United By Fate (Deluxe Edition)

— Robert Glasper – Black Radio (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Scout Gillett – no roof no floor

— Secret Shame – Autonomy

— Show Me the Body – Trouble the Water

— Smino – Luv 4 Rent

— Sodom – 40 Years At War – The Greatest Hell Of Sodom

— Superorganism – World Wide Pop – Reeeemix! EP

— Them – Fear City

— Theo Parish – DJ-Kicks: Detroit Forward

— Thursday – Full Collapse (Vinyl Box Set)

— Tigers Jaw – Old Clothes EP

— Tom Odell – Best Day Of My Life

— Trampled By Turtles – Alpenglow

— Trevor Dunn’s Trio-Convulsant – Seances

— Various Artists – Bound For Hell: On The Sunset Strip

— Wand – Spiders in the Rain

— WHOKILLEDXIX – PULLBACK

— Working Men’s Club – Fear Fear (Deluxe Edition)

— World Party – Egyptology (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Wrecks – Sonder (Deluxe)

— Yung Gravy – Marvelous

