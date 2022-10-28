Friday New Music 10/28

Hello! It’s Friday! I don’t think I really know anything! I see Angel Deradoorian there below but it’s just two Black Sabbath covers (I’m guessing) so that’s not it and that Superorganism is a remix album… so I’m gonna figure out who Babehoven and Girlpuppy are and probably catch up with the year a bit.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Allman Brothers Band – Syria Mosque: Pittsburgh, PA January 17, 1971
— Aoife Nessa – Protector
— Anja Lauvdal – From a Story Now Lost
— Ásgeir – Time On My Hands
— Babehoven – Light Moving Time
— The Backseat Lovers – Waiting To Spill
— The Beatles – Revolver (Special Edition)
— Benjamin Clementine – And I Have Been
— Blessed – Circuitous
— Bonnie Trash – Malocchio
— Brant Bjork (of Kyuss) – Bougainvillea Suite
— Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe)
— BSCBR (Angel Deradoorian, Nick Zinner, Mick Barr, Greg Fox, and Brad Truax) – Master of Rehearsal Vol 2 EP
— Cakes Da Killa – Svengali
— Charles Lloyd – Trios: Sacred Thread
— The Cribs – The Cribs – Vs. The Moths… College Sessions 2001
— The Damned – A Night of a Thousand Vampires
— Dan Mangan – Being Somewhere
— Dazy – OUTOFBODY
— Dead Cross (feat. Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo) – II
— Dear Nora – human futures
— Devin Townsend – Nightwork
— Discovery (Rostam and Wes Miles) – LP (Vinyl Reissue)
— Dorian Concept – What We Do For Others
— Dragonette – Twennies
— Drugdealer – Hiding in Plain Sight
— DVSN – Working On My Karma
— Elder Island – Additions Attachments EP
— Eliades Ochoa – Vamos A Bailar Un Son (Special Edition)
— Fantasy Camp – Casual Intimacy
— Fauness – The Golden Ass
— Fear Factory – Recoded
— Fit For a King – The Hell We Create
— Fred again… – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
— Garbage – Anthology
— girlpuppy – When I’m Alone
— Guided By Voices – Scalping the Guru
— Hammered Hulls – Careening
— Hermanos Gutiérrez – El Bueno Y El Malo
— The Hunna – The Hunna
— INXS – Shabooh Shoobah – Deluxe Edition
— JARV IS… (Jarvis Cocker) – This Is Going To Hurt Original Soundtrack
— John Lee Hooker – The Healer (Reissue)
— JOHNNYSWIM and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors – Goodbye Road: Volume Two
— Junior Boys – Waiting Game
— King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Changes
— Louis Armstrong – Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule
— Marlowe (L’Orange and Solemn Brigham) – Marlowe 3
— Mauskovic Dance Band – Bukaroo Bank
— Lee Fields – SENTIMENTAL FOOL
— Lomond Campbell – Under This Hunger Moon We Fell
— Martha – Please Don’t Take
Me Back
— Mr Twin Sister – Upright and Even EP
— Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
— Neil Diamond – A Neil Diamond Christmas
— Old Sea Brigade – 5AM Paradise
— Palaye Royale – Fever Dream
— Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
— Phoebe Go – Player EP
— Polyphia – Remember That You Will Die
— Rival Schools – United By Fate (Deluxe Edition)
— Robert Glasper – Black Radio (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Scout Gillett – no roof no floor
— Secret Shame – Autonomy
— Show Me the Body – Trouble the Water
— Smino – Luv 4 Rent
— Sodom – 40 Years At War – The Greatest Hell Of Sodom
— Superorganism – World Wide Pop – Reeeemix! EP
— Them – Fear City
— Theo Parish – DJ-Kicks: Detroit Forward
— Thursday – Full Collapse (Vinyl Box Set)
— Tigers Jaw – Old Clothes EP
— Tom Odell – Best Day Of My Life
— Trampled By Turtles – Alpenglow
— Trevor Dunn’s Trio-Convulsant – Seances
— Various Artists – Bound For Hell: On The Sunset Strip
— Wand – Spiders in the Rain
— WHOKILLEDXIX – PULLBACK
— Working Men’s Club – Fear Fear (Deluxe Edition)
— World Party – Egyptology (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Wrecks – Sonder (Deluxe)
— Yung Gravy – Marvelous