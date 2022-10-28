The Friday Politics Thread is Back From Underwater

Hello, and welcome back to Fridays!

it’s been raining all week here with no real signs of stopping. I love it most of the time but hoooo it can get real miserable when it comes down hard!

Today’s Trans Artist is the stupendous Singer, Songwriter, Dancer, and Fashion King Chris from Christine And The Queens and Redcar! Singing in both his Native French and in English Chris is a Pop Musician in the grand stylings of David Bowie and Laurie Anderson.

His latest single!

My favorite of his English tracks!

That’s all she wrote! Remember to Tip your waitress, Circulate The Tapes, Be Kind Rewind, and Don’t Copy That Floppy!

Spookiest Of Hauntings to You all this Good Halloween too!

They’re ready for The Haunting Hour

