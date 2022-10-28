30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 28: Your Scariest Experience

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about the scariest experience you’ve had in a spooky kind of way! What gave you a fright and what have you done to spook or scare someone else?

Bonus question: What’s a fear that you’ve conquered?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...