This Weekly Thread Is HAUNTED

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What are your favorite songs that make reference to GHOSTS?

And since it’s almost HALLOWEEN, of curse feel free to post your favorite scary songs, horror-themed albums, spooky playlists or any other Halloween-related music stuff.

Both songs included here seem to reference figurative ghosts as opposed to “real” ones, though they both have a spooky vibe and have both been covered by bands I love. Most importantly though, the header has now featured two songs by Canadian artists two weeks in a row! Happy, CRTC?

And even if you have no interest whatsoever in Halloween (or, if for some strange reason, you’re afraid of all the ghosts that are preparing to permeate the barrier between this world and the world of the dead, right now, as you’re reading this) have no fear, as any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

