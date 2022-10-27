Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27TH, 2022:

Indefensible (Sundance)

Romantic Killer (Netflix)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28TH, 2022:

All Quiet On The Western Front (Netflix)

Big Mouth Season Six Premiere (Netflix)

Drink Masters Series Premiere (Netflix)

Ghosts Of Flight 401 (Travel)

Milk Street’s Cooking School Series Premiere (Roku Channel)

Milk Street’s My Family Recipe Series Premiere (Roku Channel)

Run, Sweetheart, Run (Prime Video)

Urban Legend Series Premiere (Travel)

Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29TH, 2022:

An Amish Sin (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30TH, 2022:

American Monster Season Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31ST, 2022:

The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno (Travel)

The 13 Scariest Movies Of All-Time (The CW)

World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween (The CW)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1ST, 2022:

Below Deck Adventures Series Premiere (Bravo)

CNN This Morning Series Premiere (CNN)

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty (Hulu)

Missile From The East (Popcornflix)

The Takeover (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND, 2022:

Donna Kay Christmas (Disney+)

Hudson River Wild (Smithsonian)

Upcycle Nation Series Premiere (Fuse)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...