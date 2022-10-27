30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 27: Your Halloween Traditions

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk Halloween traditions! What kinds of things do you like to do as an adult – do you go to parties, do up the house, wear a costume yourself? What holdovers from when you were a kid do you use as an adult?

Bonus question: Best movie or TV show staple to watch on Halloween?

