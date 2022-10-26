The Book Nook Gets in Trouble (10/26)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

We’re fairly nice and gentle beings, us Book Nookers. Most of the time, anyway. And yet, even despite our calm demeanor we can get in trouble. Because that book we so innocently bought, or borrowed from the library, is not quite as innocuous as we thought. Which can leave our parents, teacher, partner, or any other loved ones, angry with us. Or even worse, disappointed. There are also the times where we perhaps shouldn’t be reading but nevertheless could not resist doing so anyway. So don’t be shy, tell us about the time(s) a book got you in trouble.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

