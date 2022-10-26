Sports Corner Returns

Hello, friends. Been a busy month for me with no time to post till now. But I am sure the various football and baseball threads have kept you busy, as has all the sports to choose from. And what IS going on, anyway?

A bit of a break before the World Series, as the Phils and Astros set their lineups and everyone else resets for 2023

A strange NFL season chugs along, with offenses in shambles and QB ratings plummeting for many

The NBA is back, and I am already tired of hot takes about the Lakers

The NHL is back, too!

The NWSL championship is upon us, and the MLS Cup is near

So is the World Cup, lord help us, and college basketball

As ever, all sport subjects are welcome.

