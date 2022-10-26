Sports Corner Returns

Hello, friends. Been a busy month for me with no time to post till now. But I am sure the various football and baseball threads have kept you busy, as has all the sports to choose from. And what IS going on, anyway?
- A bit of a break before the World Series, as the Phils and Astros set their lineups and everyone else resets for 2023
- A strange NFL season chugs along, with offenses in shambles and QB ratings plummeting for many
- The NBA is back, and I am already tired of hot takes about the Lakers
- The NHL is back, too!
- The NWSL championship is upon us, and the MLS Cup is near
- So is the World Cup, lord help us, and college basketball
As ever, all sport subjects are welcome.