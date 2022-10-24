The Monday Politics Thread Has Outlasted PM Truss

Maybe It’s Time To Stop Plagiarizing Mexican Fashion

Ralph Lauren is the latest in a seemingly endless series of brands to reportedly appropriate Indigenous Mexican designs. Huffpost

The Redstockings: How the First Abortion Speak-Out Revolutionized Activism

Fifty years ago, women gathered in a West Village basement to share their abortion stories. Teen Vogue

Democrats predict an ‘extremely busy’ lame duck. Here’s what’s on the agenda

A packed legislative to-do list awaits Congress when it returns to session after the midterms – and Democrats, who currently control both chambers, will face a ticking clock to enact key priorities if Republicans win back the House or manage to flip the Senate in the upcoming elections. CNN

Moving Beyond the ‘Bury Your Gays’ Trope: Reclaiming Queerness in Horror Films

The Monster’s bride is “one of the most explicit queer-coded characters to exist,” says producer-director Bryan Fuller, whose four-part docuseries Queer for Fear premiered this month on Shudder. The premise of a woman rejecting what society expected at the time — marriage to a man — is queer even by today’s standards. Into

Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine Will Cost as Much as $130 Per Dose When Government Contract Ends

The new commercial list price of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is comparable to other adult vaccines, and it will continue to be free for many who are insured People

Republicans Propose ‘Stop The Sexualization Of Children Act of 2022’ What Is It?

In a press release, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) insisted that teaching children about “radical gender theory” below age 10 is sexualizing them and suggested that tax money should not be spent on such type of education. He and 32 other Republican reps all support the bill. International Business Times

Transgender woman deported from U.S. murdered in Honduras

Mendoza said she did not know on what grounds Núñez asked for asylum, but Reportar sin Miedo reported she had lived in Miami and had more than 20,000 followers on TikTok. Núñez, according to Reportar sin Miedo, became “a strong activist” for LGBTQ and intersex rights while in the U.S. Washington Blade

Young Voters Approve of Democratic Policies But Don’t Credit the Party, Teen Vogue and Change Research Find

Our new poll, conducted between October 5 and 11, found that recent Democratic achievements are popular on paper with young voters, but that many of them remain unaware of the legislation that’s been passed or wish the Democrats would do more. Teen Vogue

Voters in five states have the chance to wipe slavery and indentured servitude off the books

When slavery was outlawed in the US in 1865, the 13th Amendment included one exception. “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction,” the amendment reads. The penalty has remained on the books in more than a dozen states, even though it hasn’t been enforced since the Civil War. But next month, voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Vermont, Oregon and Tennessee will be given the opportunity to exorcise the punishment from their states’ constitutions once and for all, according to a CNN review of pending ballot initiatives. CNN

How El Departamento de la Comida Fights Colonialism Through Food

From sustainable farming to preserving Indigenous knowledge, El Depa is addressing the impact of colonialism through food. them

U.S. grants Temporary Protected Status to Ethiopians fleeing conflict

The U.S. government on Friday granted Temporary Protected Status for 18 months for Ethiopians currently residing in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said. Reuters

The first honeybee vaccine could protect the entire hive, starting with the queen

Vaccinating the queen bee provides immune protection for all of her offspring. Popular Science

Autumn Covid numbers peak at lower levels – but flu cases are on the up

Britain’s current wave of Covid-19 cases appears to be peaking at a lower level than previous outbreaks of the Omicron variant of the disease, researchers have revealed. The Guardian

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni installed as Italy’s premier

Giorgia Meloni, whose party with neo-fascist roots finished first in recent elections, was sworn in Saturday as Italy’s first far-right premier since the end of World War II, pledging to work to help Europe and the United States with common challenges. Toronto Sun

Chinese President Xi Jinping unveils new team for his record-breaking third term

Chinese paramount leader Xi Jinping has unveiled his main supporting cast for his record-breaking third term, promoting rising stars Li Qiang, Li Xi, Ding Xuexiang and Cai Qi to the country’s highest decision-making body. South China Morning Post

The last days of Truss were an utter shambles. Then the real chaos began

The departure of Britain’s shortest serving prime minister and a possible comeback by her predecessor has created further divisions and infighting in the chaotic Conservative party The Guardian

Russia’s destroying infrastructure in Ukraine, and the consequences are dire

Ukrainians in the south of the country are bracing for the likely destruction of a major dam that would have immediate and catastrophic consequences for civilians in the area. Ukraine has pointed to the likely attack on the dam, located in Kherson Oblast, as part of Russia’s increasing use of an illegal but practiced tactic — attacking civilian infrastructure. Vox

Nigeria’s stolen oil, the military and a man named Government

A network of illegal oil pipelines being unearthed in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region has revealed the extent of oil theft in the country, astounding even the most cynical about Nigeria’s obscure but hugely lucrative oil industry. BBC

‘Bibi v no Bibi’: Israel’s voters split on comeback of scandal-hit Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu’s chances of returning to office in this week’s elections depend on alliance with far-right The Guardian

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...