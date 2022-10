This is it folks! Jodie Whitaker’s Swan Song as The 13th Doctor! I’m going to miss her immensely but with every new beginning comes some other beginning’s end and I’m very excited to see Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor 14.

Synopsis: Her final battle. Her deadliest enemies. The Thirteenth Doctor faces multiple threats from Daleks, Cybermen and the Master in a fight for her very existence.

Directed By: Jamie Magnus Stone

Written By: Chris Chibnall

