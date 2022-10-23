Black Adam Takes Box Office Dominance

One of the more anticipated releases of the fall season has landed with Black Adam from Warner Bros. and DC. The film came in with a $67 million domestic pickup while overseas it did $73 million in 76 markets as it opened quite wide, resulting in a $140 million weekend worldwide. The film is around 27% ahead of Shazam in its debut a few years back and is getting that comparison from places since it’s part of the same “family” of characters.

The film is essentially where projections had it, though the overseas side is a bit higher from what I’m reading for it. The film did better business overseas on Saturday than on Friday which is a good sign and word of mouth. It’s currently around 90% audience score at Rotten Tomatoes, which Deadline notes is the best for a DC movie in a decade now. The film has a pretty open window for the next two weekends before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lands so it can do some solid business through them.

As counter-programming, Universal dropped Ticket to Paradise from Julia Roberts and George Clooney and it did pretty well with a $16.3 million take. It opened previously overseas so it’s now at $96.6 million worldwide.

The rest of the chart is largely what we’ve seen before with things just moving further down in their weekend totals, though Smile did another $8.3 million to bring it to $84.3 million so far.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Black Adam Warner Bros. $67,000,000 4,402 $15,220 $67,000,000 38.6% 2 Ticket To Paradise Universal $16,340,000 3,543 $4,612 $16,340,000 27.2% 3 Smile Paramount $8,350,000 3,296 $2,533 $84,309,761 5.8% 4 Halloween Ends Universal $8,000,000 3,901 $2,051 $54,177,440 5.7% 5 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Sony $4,200,000 3,536 $1,188 $28,712,851 4.8% 6 Woman King, The Sony $1,900,000 1,858 $1,023 $62,856,088 4.4% 7 Terrifier 2 Iconic Events $1,895,500 755 $2,511 $5,256,000 3.8% 8 Don’t Worry Darling Warner Bros. $880,000 1,306 $674 $44,272,622 3.4% 9 Amsterdam 20th Century Studios $818,000 1,750 $467 $13,923,565 2.8% 10 Triangle of Sadness Neon Rated $600,000 280 $2,143 $1,419,875 1.1% 11 Barbarian 20th Century Studios $589,000 785 $750 $40,146,187 0.4% 12 MET Opera: Medea (2022) Fathom Events $536,429 721 $744 $536,429 0.3%

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

