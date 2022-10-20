The Weekly Music Thread Drops Needle Drops

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.
This week’s discussion prompt was suggested by The Avocado’s very own Bresson:
What are your favorite “needle drops” (i.e. uses of pre-recorded songs) from movies and TV shows?
(We actually did this one back in 20191 but I think enough time has passed that we can get away with doing it again.)
As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!