The Weekly Music Thread Drops Needle Drops

Thumbnail is pixelated as hell, but the video is perfectly watchable (and the song of course is an absolute banger).

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was suggested by The Avocado’s very own Bresson:

What are your favorite “needle drops” (i.e. uses of pre-recorded songs) from movies and TV shows?

(We actually did this one back in 2019 but I think enough time has passed that we can get away with doing it again.)

To my knowledge neither of these songs have been used in any films or TV shows, but they both (sort of) make reference to this week’s topic (and quite frankly would both make GREAT needle drops). Plus, since they’re both by Canadian artists it ought to help keep the CRTC off our asses for a while.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...