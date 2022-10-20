Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20TH, 2022:

American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch Season Two Premiere (Fox Business)

Duck Family Treasure Season Premiere (Fox Business)

Inside Amy Schumer Season Premiere (Paramount+)

Legacy (HBO Max)

One Of Us Is Lying Season Two Premiere (Peacock)

The Fastest Woman On Earth (HBO)

V/H/S/99 (Shudder)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21ST, 2022:

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Argentina, 1985 (Prime Video)

Bad Nanny (LMN)

Barbarians Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Descendent (Netflix)

From Scratch Series Premiere (Netflix)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

High: Confessions Of An Ibiza Drug Mule (Netflix)

Love During Lockup Season Premiere (WEtv)

Matriarch (Hulu)

Modern Love Tokyo Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Noel Next Door (Hallmark)

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Netflix)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys (Netflix)

Raymond & Ray (Apple TV+)

Restoration Road With Clint Harp Season Three Premiere (Magnolia)

Terror Train (Tubi)

The Peripheral Series Premiere (Prime Video)

20th Century Girl (Netflix)

28 Days Haunted (Netflix)

Vale Dos Esquecido (HBO Max)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22ND, 2022:

Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars Series Premiere (The CW)

Destined At Christmas (Great American Family)

Pit Bulls & Parolees Season Premiere (Animal Planet)

Swindler Seduction (Lifetime)

The Hair Tales Series Premiere (Hulu)

We Need A Little Christmas (HMM)

We Wish You A Married Christmas (Hallmark)

World’s Funniest Animals Season Premiere (The CW)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23RD, 2022:

A Kismet Christmas (Hallmark)

Chrissy’s Court Season Three Premiere (Roku Channel)

Star-Crossed Romance (UP tv)

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast (Starz)

The Freeway Killer: Lost Murder Tapes (Investigation Discovery)

The Toys That Built America Season Premiere (Hisgtory)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24TH, 2022:

The Chalk Line (Netflix)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25TH, 2022:

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities (Netflix)

Ordinary People Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Tatort: Borowski Season Six Premiere (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26TH, 2022:

Sherman’s Showcase Season Two Premiere (IFC)

