30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 20: The Top Horror Icon

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about horror icons! There are a lot out there in very different ways and we want to know what you consider the top icon of horror and which one you really like the most?

Bonus Prompt: Which icon never appealed to you?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...