The Book Nook and the One That Got Away (10/19)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

The absolute worst feeling a book nerd can have is, in my humble opinion, that of missing out on buying a book. Because it’s old and therefor rare, or because it’s a limited edition, or maybe because it’s incredibly expensive. Whatever the reason, you don’t own that particular book and want to so badly. So, and thanks to Romanes Eunt Domus for this prompt: what’s the book you kick yourself regularly for for not buying?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

