30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 19: The World Of Witches

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about the world of witches. Like a lot of things in the realm of spooky things, witches have had a lot of modernized elements but also some throwbacks to how things once were with a new spin. What’s you’re favorite take on witches and how they’re presented?

Bonus Prompt: What incarnation of a witch scared the crap out of you as a kid?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...