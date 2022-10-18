Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (10/18)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This year, Mia Goth rules the horror roost in the dual roles as Maxine on X and the title character in Pearl. Previous to that, she’s appeared in other horror and horror-adjacent films like the Suspiria remake and High Life. And she’s coming back to finish the “X” trilogy with MaXXXine.

Since the beginning of film, many actors have made their names by just being horror icons. Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney Sr., Lon Chaney Jr., and Bela Lugosi all made their reps as iconic movie monsters.

As time went on, actors live Vincent Price, Christopher Lee, and Robert Englund would also become strongly associated by inhabiting newer, no less distinct roles.

Look at the guests of any horror convention, and you run into a whole subculture of actors who have made a name for themselves just by being in horror films. Here, final girls and scream queens are as celebrated as anyone on the Oscar red carpet. Bruce Campbell is a massive star, and fans know how to distinguish make-up done by Stan Winston and Rick Baker.

Today’s bonus prompt: who is your favorite actor that’s best known for horror?

