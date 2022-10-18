30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 18: The Trouble With Skeletons

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about skeletons. They’ve long been a part of the scary and spooky things of the world but do they actually provide a scare in the modern age like they used to? What’s your favorite use of skeletons in media?

Bonus Prompt: Best/most interesting representation of the grim reaper across all media?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...