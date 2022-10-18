Tuesday’s Politics thread makes herself the prettiest prisons.

And no, I will not elaborate, except to say that I think we all do. Why wouldn’t we?

Anyhooooo…..let’s see what people are talking about.

I don’t love Politico, but Fiona Hill knows her stuff. This is a really great interview.

Fiona Hill: "There's no strategic standoff here. This is pure nuclear blackmail. There can't be a compromise based on Putin not setting off a nuclear weapon if we hand over Ukraine. Putin is behaving like a rogue state because, well, he is a rogue state." https://t.co/PwBFHECjHT — Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) October 17, 2022

You know what? That’s all I’ve got tonight. So do your thing, people. I’m calling it a night, here in the before times of Monday evening. I hope everyone has a great day. Do your best, assume other’s are doing theirs. You’ll be happier for that assumption. No threatening anyone, and yadda yadda yadda beHAVE.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...