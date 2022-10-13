The Thursday Politics Thread Is Running Out Of Time

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The House Select Committee on The January 6th Insurrection is set to hold its final public hearing today at 1 PM. The ninth public hearing, it was postponed due to the then-imminent Hurricane Ian. It is expected to delve into the Ex-President’s plans at the time as well as how much he knew.

After postponing the hearing, the committee also interviewed Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas. It’s not clear if her testimony will be part of the hearing. Everything we’ve heard so far is that she’s so red-pilled, she may well believe everything she tried to get Mark Meadows to do. Yet, she stands as an example of something that Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said would be a focus, and that is the uncomfortable closeness between Trump World and the far right extremists. There were extremists who had a plan and these people were known to people in Trump’s orbit.

The hearing will attempt to augment what has already been presented by the committee with new evidence that it has uncovered. Comments from Rep. Lofgren indicate that a lot of this new information is pretty alarming and in her words “pretty surprising” that will include what he did, when he did it and what others did.

This all comes as the clock ticks closer and closer to the mid-term elections and the end of this session of Congress. The Committee has made it clear that they have only showed a fraction of what they’ve uncovered and intend to preserve it for history and so something like this never happens again. The only problem is that in a month, we might be looking at the House being run by the Republicans again, who will when given the opportunity bury the investigation. So it’s a race against time to get out as much information as possible, while still protecting the anonymity of sources and whistleblowers. It’s not clear what will be made public or how if the House goes Red in November.

