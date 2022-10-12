Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Dragging Things Out (10/12/2022)

You’re out with friends for drinks. You’re buzzed. You have reached the perfect blood alcohol level. But that next Mojito is just looking too tempting, so you keep going, even though you know Tomorrow You will not be happy about it.

Wait, relationships, not drinking. Okay, same principle: Ever kept going when you shouldn’t have? Dragged things out even though you knew you should have ended it long ago? Or conversely: Ever procrastinated with initiating something even though you really wanted to?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

