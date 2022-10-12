Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Oct. 12

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Fernando, a graduate student, is a tutor with the Rise program;

Elizabeth, a student, made “stay-at-home uncle” go viral; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, was unfairly denied points at Pictionary. Cris is an eight-day champ with winnings of $275,502.

Jeopardy!

THE 17th CENTURY // HAIR // THEY MAKE THAT // WAIST UP, NECK DOWN // WORDS THAT SHOULD RHYME // IDINA MENZEL ACTS & SINGS

DD1 – $800 – THE 17th CENTURY – In 1642 this explorer made landfall at the Australian island now named for him (On the first clue of the game, Cris won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Cris $6,000, Elizabeth $1,000, Fernando -$200.

Double Jeopardy!

BIRTH OF AN ARTIST // MOVIE STUFF // STEP UP TO THE PLATE // QUICK! NOVELS! // 6-SYLLABLE WORDS // “GO”ING PLACES

DD2 – $1,600 – BIRTH OF AN ARTIST – She was born in what’s now part of Pittsburgh in 1844, but Paris would eventually be home (Cris added $2,800 to his total of $11,600 vs. $1,800 for Elizabeth.)

DD3 – $1,600 – STEP UP TO THE PLATE – The first fossils belonging to this dinosaur with bony plates in its back were discovered in the 1870s (Cris added $4,000 to his score of $15,600 vs. $5,000 for Elizabeth.)

Cris was comfortably in control the entire way, sweeping the DDs while making modest wagers and cruising into FJ at $29,600 vs. $8,600 for Elizabeth and $5,000 for Fernando.

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY LEADERS – In a Sept. 3, 1939, speech, he said, “Everything that I have worked for…has crashed into ruins”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Cris added $8,221 to win with $37,821 for a nine-day total of $313,323.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: Cris recalled too late that hairstyle that comes from the French for “to puff” is bouffant, and no one guessed the candy maker that bought out Peter Paul is Hershey.

Clue selection strategy: Cris determined the most likely location for the first round DD, in the fourth row of a history category, and found it immediately. He is demonstrating time and time again that successful DD hunting is not a matter of pure luck, but of understanding data and game logic.

Pavlov time: As it relates to art, mobile = Calder.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Tasman? DD2 – Who was Cassatt? DD3 – What is stegosaurus? FJ – Who was Chamberlain?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...