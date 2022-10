While this is probably going to come down to a very, very famous (and scary!) Final Four, let’s see what really is the Avocado’s Favorite Horror Film Score, since ’tis the Bewitching Hour.

Will a Famous Director who composes his own work win? Or will it go to a legendary conductor of yore?

Television Shows and TV Movies can also count.

Oh, and…. “Happy Halloween”

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...