El Hilo Político del Lunes celebra el Día de Los Pueblos Indígenas

Gen Z and Unions: Center for American Progress Report Finds Strong Youth Support for Labor

Gen Z is apparently “America’s most pro-union generation.” Teen Vogue

The Fall and Rise of Chicago’s Bronzeville

The legacy of community leader and activist, Harold Lucas Jr. lives on in his beloved Bronzeville. The Root

Federal judge rules Biden’s LGBTQ+ employee protections go too far

He ruled that policies that allowed LGBTQ+ to use the bathroom of their gender identity went too far. Just The News

Doctors providing trans care are under increasing threat from far-right harassment campaigns

Three professional medical associations released a joint letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging a federal investigation into the ongoing threats. NBC News

‘The US dammed us up’: how drought is threatening Navajo ties to ancestral lands

Over the last three decades, the Navajo Nation – the largest Indigenous nation in the US – has felt the impacts of a warming planet much earlier and more dramatically than other communities in the south-west that have well-developed municipal infrastructure and abundant financial resources. The Guardian

Firearms groups challenge California gun law modeled after Texas abortion ban

Firearms groups have filed a widely anticipated legal challenge against a California gun law modeled after Texas’ abortion legislation. American Military News

The Sand Creek Massacre site will be expanded to preserve Native American tribes’ sacred land

The announcement of the expansion of the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site by more than 3,000 acres is welcome news for the governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. CNN

Abortion Rights Protesters Turn Out Ahead Of ‘Roevember’ Midterm Elections

With exactly one month until the 2022 midterm elections, supporters of abortion rights turned out Saturday in places across the country to highlight the gravity of the issues at stake. Huffpost

Women Are Registering to Vote in Huge Numbers in Response to the Roe Decision

In battleground states like Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona, there’s been a surge of women registering to vote. Teen Vogue

Netflix’s Dahmer Series Is Re-Traumatizing Milwaukee’s Black LGBTQ Community

The families of Dahmer’s victims want and deserve peace, not a glossy reframing of their trauma. The Root

Why aren’t more Latino students enrolled in their states’ flagship universities?

At the University of Colorado Boulder, the small percentage of Latino students fails to reflect the number of Hispanic high school graduates in the state. NBC News

Arizona appeals court reinstates injunction blocking abortion ban

The ruling means that abortions can again take place in Arizona, at least for now, unless the state Supreme Court steps in. Politico

California exotic dancers to vote over joining a union

Thirty exotic dancers at a topless bar in Hollywood, California are set to vote over whether to join the Actors Equity Association, and a majority “yes” vote would make them the only organized group of strippers in the United States. Reuters

Racist remarks in leaked audio of L.A. council members spark outrage, disgust

Behind closed doors, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez made openly racist remarks, derided some of her council colleagues and spoke in unusually crass terms about how the city should be carved up politically. LA Times

Florida began soliciting migrant flight prices in July, documents show

“The Department of Transportation (“Department”) manages a program to relocate out of the State of Florida foreign nationals who are not lawfully present in the United States (“Unauthorized Aliens”),” the documents obtained under a public records request say. “Under the supervision of a Department Project Manager, a vendor will, upon demand of the Department or certain designated state and local law enforcement or criminal justice agencies (“Partner Agencies”), arrange or provide either ground or air transportation and other related services (collectively, “Relocation Services”), to assist in the voluntary relocation of Unauthorized Aliens who are found in Florida and have agreed to be relocated to another state in the United States or the District of Columbia.” ABC News

CBP head says GOP governors’ transports are encouraging more migration to US

“It’s safe to say what’s going on is a pull factor, which is somewhat ironic given the criticism from some of these same governors involved in this about various pull factors that they claim already exist,” he said. The Hill

Scotland independence vote could come next year, Nicola Sturgeon says

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is confident a second referendum on Scottish independence could take place in October next year, she said on Sunday. Reuters

Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack “a terrorist act” by Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. AP News

‘We want the clerics to get lost’: Iran’s schoolgirls emerge as powerful voices of dissent

Amid viral videos of Khamenei’s portraits being torn down in class, each death attributed to police brutality only stokes further waves of protest The Guardian

Creeslough: Ten dead after Donegal petrol station explosion

Ten people have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in the Republic of Ireland. BBC

Lesotho’s new party set for election win, early results show

A recently founded party led by a millionaire diamond magnate looked set on Sunday to win Lesotho’s parliamentary election, having secured enough for a simple majority, according to preliminary results from the election commission. Reuters

Montenegro holds pride march despite opposition from church

Several hundred people on Saturday joined an LGBTQ pride march in Montenegro, held amid strong opposition from the influential Serbian Orthodox Church in the small conservative Balkan country. AP News

US immigration: Why Indians are fleeing halfway around the world

Since the beginning of the 2022 fiscal year that started last October, a record 16,290 Indian citizens have been taken into US custody at the Mexican border. The previous high of 8,997 was recorded in 2018. BBC

