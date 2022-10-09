The Value Village Halloween Night Thread

Living in Michigan, we’re close enough to the Canadian border where we get Canadian TV and radio stations over the air. This has had many side effects (I know the Canadian anthem by heart, frequently want fast food items not available in America, and most of my favorite bands are Canadian) but one of the more subtle ones is looking forward to the Halloween ads from Canadian thrift store Value Village. Their ads date back to at least the eighties, and have included everything from an amusingly low-rent version of YMCA to a surprisingly elaborate take on “Turning Japanese”.

But the best one, by far, is this one from 2013. Using the only song a thrift store *could* use in an ad in the wake of Macklemore hitting it big…behold.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...