2022 marks the 76th anniversary of one of the most important mechanical inventions of the 20th Century: The Turbo Encabulator. I’m sure I don’t have to explain to this bunch how much our society has benefited from the creation of a device that can measure inverse reactive current in unilateral phase detractors with full display-of-percent realization. But did you know that the original prototype had a base-plate of prefabulated aluminite, surmounted by a malleable logarithmic casing in such a way that the two main spurving bearings were in a direct line with the pentametric fan? The latter consisted simply of six hydrocoptic marzlevanes, so fitted to the ambifacient lunar wankshaft that side fumbling was effectively prevented. It was a deceptively simple device compared to modern encabulators, but its function was still based on the simple principle of power generation by the modial interaction of magnetoreluctance and capacitive directance that all modern encabulators use.

An educational film about the Turbo Encabulator circa 1978

There have been many improvements to the Turbo Encabulator in the ensuing three quarters of a century, including the use of more modern quasistatic regeneration oscillators, analog-to-digital converters with reflected levorotatory BCD output and even support for sinusoidal, cosinusoidal, tangential, or pipusoidal magnetic fremulations, in output levels exceeding 15 Megamendelsohns. The future of the Turbo Encabulator is looking bright, indeed! It’s predicted that, by 2037, we’ll have a Turbo Encabulator small and efficient enough to install in every garage in America, generating all the reminative tetraethyliodohexamine a typical family of four could ever need. What a glorious time to be alive that will be!

