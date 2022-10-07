Have You Played Your Friday Politics Thread Today?

Hello, and Welcome back to Fridays! Let’s make this weekend a good one!

Today’s artist is British Rapper, Singer, and awesome name haver Lava La Rue. Lava’s Rap music is Lo-fi and synth heavy. Their flow is tight and works remarkably well with their English accent. Lyrically their songs are anywhere from political (their 2019 album Stitches) to flirty (songs like Hi-Fidelity and Vest And Boxers)

That’s all we have time for today folks! Join us next week when Lucy finally lets Charlie kick that football! Remember to follow all rules and keep your arms in the ride vehicle at all times.

