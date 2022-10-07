Friday Nevv Music 10/7

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s new music! Big for me is the new NNAMDI, his last album is great and seeing him live vvas a good time so I expect this to be very good. Plus a new Alvvays album is alvvays good. There’s a new Peel Dream Magazine to check out, and I’ll give this Sorry album a listen.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound vv/ minor updates. Let us know vvhat’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— A.A. Williams – As the Moon Rests
— Alvvays – Blue Rev
— The Bobby Lees – Bellevue
— Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros – Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado Vol. 2
— Bonny Light Horseman – Rolling Golden Holy
— Broken Bells – Into The Blue
— Bush – The Art Of Survival
— The California Honeydrops – Soft Spot
— Charlie Houston – Bad Posture EP
— Charlie Puth – CHARLIE
— CIEL – Not In the Sun, Nor in the Dark EP
— Chloe Moriondo – SUCKERPUNCH
— Counterparts – A Euology for Those Still Here
— Courtney Marie Andrews – Loose
— The Cult – Under The Midnight Sun
— The Cure – Wish (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Dayglow – People In Motion
— Disq – Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet
— Dungen – En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig
— easy life – MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…
— Flohio – Out of Heart
— Fucked Up – Oberon EP
— G Herbo – Survivor’s Remorse (A-Side)
— Gilla Band (aka Girl Band) – Most Normal
— Goatwhore – Angels Hung from Arches of Heaven
— Honey Dijon – Black Girl Magic
— Hugh Cornwell – Moments of Madness
— Indigo Sparke – Hysteria
— Jean Dawson – CHAOS NOW*
— Johanna Warren – Lessons for Mutants
— Jon McLaughlin – Indiana – 15 Year Anniversary Edition
— Joyce Wrice – Motive EP
— Keiji Haino & SUMAC – Into this juvenile apocalypse our golden blood to pour let us never
— King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava
— Kodak Black – Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1
— L7 – The Beauty Process – Triple Platinum (Vinyl Reissue)
— L7 – Hungry for Stink (Vinyl Reissue)
— Lamb of God – Omens
— Lindsey Stirling – Snow Waltz
— Loraine James – Building Something Beautiful For Me
— Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 2009-2018
— Michigander – It Will Never Be The Same EP
— Moonalice – Full Moonalice Vol. 2 EP
— NNAMDÏ – Please Have a Seat
— Open Mike Eagle – Component System with the Auto Reverse
— Outkast – Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Outkast
— The Orielles – Tableau
— Peel Dream Magazine – Pad
— Quavo and Takeoff – Only Built for Infinity Links
— RECOIL (Alan Wilder) – Liquid (Reissue)
— RECOIL (Alan Wilder) – subHuman (Reissue)
— RECOIL (Alan Wilder) – Unsound Methods (Reissue)
— Say She She – Prism
— Soft Cell – Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret…And Other Stories: Live
— Sorry – Anywhere But Here
— St. Lucia – Utopia
— Stray Kids – MAXIDENT
— Sun Ra Arkestra – Living Sky
— Talos – Dear Chaos
— Thus Love – Memorial
— Tim Baker (of Hey Rosetta!) – The Festival
— THSA – Capricorn Sun
— Tim Story – Rust Smudges
— Tom Waits – Alice (Vinyl Reissue)
— Tom Waits – Blood Money (Vinyl Reissue)
— Toosii – Boys Don’t Cry EP
— WILDES – Other Words Fail Me
— Will Sheff (of Okkervil River) – Nothing Special
— Wunderhorse – Cub