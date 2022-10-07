Friday Nevv Music 10/7

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s new music! Big for me is the new NNAMDI, his last album is great and seeing him live vvas a good time so I expect this to be very good. Plus a new Alvvays album is alvvays good. There’s a new Peel Dream Magazine to check out, and I’ll give this Sorry album a listen.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound vv/ minor updates. Let us know vvhat’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— A.A. Williams – As the Moon Rests

— Alvvays – Blue Rev

— The Bobby Lees – Bellevue

— Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros – Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado Vol. 2

— Bonny Light Horseman – Rolling Golden Holy

— Broken Bells – Into The Blue

— Bush – The Art Of Survival

— The California Honeydrops – Soft Spot

— Charlie Houston – Bad Posture EP

— Charlie Puth – CHARLIE

— CIEL – Not In the Sun, Nor in the Dark EP

— Chloe Moriondo – SUCKERPUNCH

— Counterparts – A Euology for Those Still Here

— Courtney Marie Andrews – Loose

— The Cult – Under The Midnight Sun

— The Cure – Wish (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Dayglow – People In Motion

— Disq – Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet

— Dungen – En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig

— easy life – MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…

— Flohio – Out of Heart

— Fucked Up – Oberon EP

— G Herbo – Survivor’s Remorse (A-Side)

— Gilla Band (aka Girl Band) – Most Normal

— Goatwhore – Angels Hung from Arches of Heaven

— Honey Dijon – Black Girl Magic

— Hugh Cornwell – Moments of Madness

— Indigo Sparke – Hysteria

— Jean Dawson – CHAOS NOW*

— Johanna Warren – Lessons for Mutants

— Jon McLaughlin – Indiana – 15 Year Anniversary Edition

— Joyce Wrice – Motive EP

— Keiji Haino & SUMAC – Into this juvenile apocalypse our golden blood to pour let us never

— King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava

— Kodak Black – Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1

— L7 – The Beauty Process – Triple Platinum (Vinyl Reissue)

— L7 – Hungry for Stink (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lamb of God – Omens

— Lindsey Stirling – Snow Waltz

— Loraine James – Building Something Beautiful For Me

— Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 2009-2018

— Michigander – It Will Never Be The Same EP

— Moonalice – Full Moonalice Vol. 2 EP

— NNAMDÏ – Please Have a Seat

— Open Mike Eagle – Component System with the Auto Reverse

— Outkast – Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Outkast

— The Orielles – Tableau

— Peel Dream Magazine – Pad

— Quavo and Takeoff – Only Built for Infinity Links

— RECOIL (Alan Wilder) – Liquid (Reissue)

— RECOIL (Alan Wilder) – subHuman (Reissue)

— RECOIL (Alan Wilder) – Unsound Methods (Reissue)

— Say She She – Prism

— Soft Cell – Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret…And Other Stories: Live

— Sorry – Anywhere But Here

— St. Lucia – Utopia

— Stray Kids – MAXIDENT

— Sun Ra Arkestra – Living Sky

— Talos – Dear Chaos

— Thus Love – Memorial

— Tim Baker (of Hey Rosetta!) – The Festival

— THSA – Capricorn Sun

— Tim Story – Rust Smudges

— Tom Waits – Alice (Vinyl Reissue)

— Tom Waits – Blood Money (Vinyl Reissue)

— Toosii – Boys Don’t Cry EP

— WILDES – Other Words Fail Me

— Will Sheff (of Okkervil River) – Nothing Special

— Wunderhorse – Cub

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...