30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 7: The Dark Horror Comedy

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to delve into the realm of the dark horror comedy works. This isn’t a huge part of the genre but there are some really neat works that fit into here. What are your best and worst from this category?

Bonus Prompt: What property went too dark or doesn’t hold up well over time?

