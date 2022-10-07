Resident Evil 2 Remake: Discussion and Podcast

Let’s discuss the Resident Evil 2 Remake! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and characters? Do you think it succeeded at modernizing the original, or did it strip out too much of what you loved about that survival horror classic?

In the podcast below, your Franchise Festival hosts finally return to Raccoon City for a conversation about the game. Along the way, we explore the game’s development, the magic of Mr. X, and how the characters have been updated from their blocky 1998 forms.

If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month and vote on future episode topics. In September we covered the back half of Netlix’s Resident Evil (2022) and in October we’ll be discussing Luigi’s Mansion (2001)!

